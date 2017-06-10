The City Council unanimously approved the introduction of an ordinance banning plastic foam food packaging containerss. The proposed law must return to the council for final approval. The ban on plastic foam, also known as Polystyrene, is scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

“I’m in favor of it starting on Sept. 1st, but I’m just happy that it’s happening,” said Councilwoman Cinde MacGugan-Cassidy.

Community Services Director Dan Huneke told the council that notices would be sent out to local businesses when the new city law is officiallyapproved.

According to Huneke’s staff report, the city would works with a company called CatBev to host a workshop on alternative packaging products. MacGugan-Cassidy, however, wanted to move the discussions to July and August.

“We can move up the timetable,” Huneke said.

“Does this leave us with the ability to revoke a business license if somebody just doesn’t want to comply?” MacGugan-Cassidy asked.

According to City Attorney Scott Campbell, the city code allows the revocation of a business license if the business does not comply with the conditions of the license — and one of the conditions is complying with city law.