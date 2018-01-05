Recreational cannabis became legal across the State of California on Jan. 1, 2018.

On June 27, 2017, Governor Brown signed into law Senate Bill 94 (SB 94), known as the Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act. The bill granted local jurisdictions control over whether non-commercial and commercial cannabis activities can occur within a particular jurisdiction. A local jurisdiction has the authority to adopt and enforce local ordinances that completely prohibit the establishment or operation of one or more businesses licensed to engage in commercial cannabis activity.

Recreational use of cannabis is now “legal,” but there are many rules and regulations surroundingthe industry. Each city has the authority to establish its own set of rules regarding how cannabis legalization will look within their jurisdictions.

Operating within the scope authorized by SB 94, the City Council adopted two ordinances on Nov. 7, 2017 relating to cannabis: “Medical Cannabis Delivery Service Businesses and Other Cannabis Businesses and Activities,” and “Personal Cannabis Cultivation Regulations.”

These ordinances articulate the regulations associated with personal recreational and medical cultivation of cannabis as well as allow for a single Medical Cannabis Delivery Business Service within Avalon. At this time no recreational cannabisbusinesses are permitted within the city.

“The City Council has decided to take a conservative and strategic ‘toe in the water’ approach to the legalization of cannabis,” said Mayor Anni Marshall. “By easing our community into the statewide legalization of cannabis, we can assess the cultural, economic and geographic impacts of the cannabis industry on our neighborhoods and make thoughtful decisions about Avalon.”

Within the state, Avalon is not alone in having yet to fully implement its cannabis ordinances. The cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco are among the many municipalities that do not yet have their cannabis licenses ready for businesses. The main cause of the delay is the require

ment that commercial cannabis businesses have a permit issued by the State of California as well as their local jurisdiction.

At present, the timeline and process for selecting a Medical Cannabis Delivery Business Service within the Avalon has not been finalized. The process to determine a valid applicant is extensive.

A request for proposals will be published. Received proposals will be thoroughly reviewed, a mandated background check will be conducted, state licensing requirements will be verified and there will be community review of the proposed location.

Finally, the successful applicant will be vetted by the City Council as well. “To make sure the application and permitting process runs smoothly and best serves the community, we do not want to rush,” said Marshall. “This is a new era for the entire State of California and everyone at the city agrees it is best to roll out our ordinances slowly and cautiously.”

For more information regarding cannabis cultivation and the application process for the Medical Cannabis Delivery Service Business within the Avalon, contact the City Manager’s Office by phone at 310-510-0220, ext. 126.

Things to know about cannabis use in the Avalon:

• Smoking cannabis or cannabis products is prohibited in any public place. (AMC 5-20.130)

• No smoking along Crescent Avenue (known locally as “Front Street”).

• No smoking in any parks.

• No smoking on any beaches.

• No smoking along any public sidewalks or street.

• Individuals 21 years old or older, can possess as much as an ounce of cannabis and use it while on private property.

• Use of cannabis, when it impairs driving, is subject to DUI laws.

• Recreational sale of cannabis within Avalon is prohibited.