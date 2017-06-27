The Avalon City Council this week voted unanimously to increase sewer fees and salt water rates for the next five years.

The council also approved a ban on plastic foam food containers.

“The overall sewer rates increased an average of 3.5 percent beginning July 1, 2017,” said Finance Director Robert Mescher.

According to the staff report, sewer revenue will increase about $83,000 a year and revenue from the salt water service will increase $40,000 a year. According to Mayor Anni Marshall, the Finance Department will take a look at how the increases relate to the three laundry services on Avalon. She said if staff recommends any changes, those proposals will return to the council at a future date.

As for the plastic foam ban, the council approved the second reading of the ordinance. No one commented on the proposal at this week’s meeting. According to the staff report, the cities of Arroyo Grande, Encinitas, Morro Bay, Pasadena and South Pasadena banned plastic foam containers last year. Long Beach began a six month process to ban plastic foam in December.

A bill before the state Senate, the Ocean Pollution Reduction Act, would (if passed) ban plastic foam containers throughout California by 2022. The Avalon ban will go into effect Jan. 1, 2018.