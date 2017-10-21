The City Council introduced two new laws this week that will regulate marijuana use in Avalon. The council voted unanimously to approve a new law that will allow mobile distribution of medical marijuana on the Island, said to City Attorney Scott Campbell. For now, the city will allow just one dispensary service to operate in Avalon. That business will be selected at another time, said Campbell. The council voted 4-1 to allow personal cultivation of marijuana indoors and outdoors. Councilman Oley Olsen cast the dissenting vote because he opposed outdoor cultivation. According to the staff report, indivduals will be limited to six marijuana plants on their entire property. Both ordinances will have to return to the next council meeting and be published before they become law. In other news:

• The council directed Campbell to speak with the Catalina Island Company to develop a non-binding memorandum of understanding to build workforce housing.

• The council requsted more financial information about proposals for a fuel dock restaurant. The council also wanted to know the California Coastal Commission’s position on bringing pre-built restaurant structures to the Island.