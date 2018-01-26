The Coast Guard and Los Angeles County Fire units responded to a report of a sailboat on fire seven miles northwest of the Isthmus.

The report came in at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Coast Guard Command Center dispatched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from the Forward Operating Base Mugu.

The helicopter joined the Coast Guard Cutter Halibut and a 45-foot Response Boat from the Guard’s Los Angeles-Long Beach Station in retrieving the sailboat’s passenger, who abandoned the burning vessel for a skiff.

Los Angeles County Fire crews from Baywatch Isthmus, Avalon and Redondo put out the fire. No injuries were reported.