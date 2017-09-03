The 5th Annual Labor Day Cockpit Concert in Cherry Cove is happening next weekend on Sunday, Sept. 3, from 5-6:30 p.m.

It will be held on the back of Dave & Gail Barrette’s boat appropriately named “Balladeer” at E-8 mooring in Cherry Cove.

Last year over 200 dinghies filled with boaters from all over Southern California, representing just about every yacht club around, came to join in on the fun. Folks bring snacks to share with friends and bring their own drinks.

It’s not long before the crowd is singing and dancing in their boats as Dave plays his favorite songs from the 50’s , 60’s and up. Songs by Neil Diamond, The Bee Gee’s, Jimmy Buffet and many more you’ll know.

A crowd favorite is a song Dave wrote, called “Catalina Moonlit Night.” He jokes that it’s number 2 on the island, with a “bullet” behind only “26 Miles.”

Last year was the first year they had drones filming from the sky. Dave loves to finish off show with a patriotic medley honoring our men and women of our armed forces.

People that attended in the past years have said “It’s a unique island experience, not to be missed” “It’s the highlight of our boating season”, “We plan on it every year” and “A life changing experience.”