The Catalina Island Conservancy invites residents to join its “Families in Nature” program for a hauntingly fun evening of dancing, crafts, games, prizes and delicious treats at the Second Annual Halloween in the Garden party on Oct. 29 at the Wrigley Memorial & Botanic Garden.

The Halloween celebration will be from 4 to 8 p.m. and will include a costume contest, a scavenger hunt, a DJ Dance Party and opportunities to experience spooky mayhem and capture the moment in pictures.

The Families in Nature program will sponsor a “spooky trail” for younger children. Older kids and adults can venture along the “Trail of Fright,” which is not for the faint of heart. It will feature the Master of Mayhem and Mr. Sean.

Guests can transform into their favorite characters at a face-painting booth, take festive pictures in the photo booth and taste treats in the food court sponsored by the Rotary Club, Women’s Forum, Lloyds of Avalon and the Cookie and Coffee Co. Additionally, guests can enjoy the Falconry Experience by taking pictures and holding hawks during the event.

The Conservancy’s educational staff will offer owl pellet dissections throughout the Halloween celebration.

The Garibaldi Bus, donated by the city of Avalon, will shuttle residents and visitors between the Garden and Tour Plaza, People’s Park and Bird Park. It will operate from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For the first 1,000 Island residents, the Halloween in the Garden event will be free. After the first 1,000 guests, admission for any additional guests will be $3 for children 5 to 12 years of age, $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and veterans (ID required).

Admission for all children under the age of 5 and active-duty military and their families will be free.

“Families in Nature” is a monthly program the Conservancy offers to Island residents throughout the school year to give them the opportunity and the access to the Island’s interior to experience nature.

The annual Halloween in the Garden event gives residents an opportunity to see and experience Wrigley Memorial & Botanic Garden, a showcase for Catalina’s native and endemic plants.

Formed in 1972, the Catalina Island Conservancy is one of California’s oldest land trusts. Its mission is to be a responsible steward of its lands through a balance of conservation, education and recreation. Through its ongoing efforts, the Conservancy protects the magnificent natural and cultural heritage of Santa Catalina Island, stewarding approximately 42,000 acres of land and more than 60 miles of rugged shoreline. It provides an airport and 50 miles of biking and nearly 165 miles of hiking opportunities within its road and trail system. The Conservancy conducts educational outreach through two nature centers, its Wrigley Memorial & Botanic Garden and guided experiences in the Island’s rugged interior. Twenty miles from the mainland, the Island is a treasure trove of historical and archaeological sites. It also contains numerous rare and endangered animals and plants. The Island is home to 60 species – and counting – that are found only on Catalina. For additional information, please visit www.catalinaconservancy.org.