The Avalon City Council, acting as the Board of Trustees for the local hospital, unanimously reappointed Michael Ponce and Catrina Awalt to the Catalina Island Medical Center’s Board of Directors. Ponce is a former council member. Awalt is a local businesswoman and former member of the Chamber of Commerce board. Ponce and Awalt recently completed their first three-year terms on the CIMC Board of Directors and reapplied for the positions.

In related news, the Medical Center is trying to negotiate a new contract with a mainland HMO that effects about 400 Island residents. On in mid-July, Medical Center CEO Jason Paret told the council that under the old contract, THIPA, in Torrance, reimburses the hospital 13 cents for every dollar spent. Paret said no business could sustain itself at that rate. City Manager David Jinkens has also written to the CEO of THIPA asking for a fair and reasonable reimbursement.

Hospital officials are also working on plans to build a new hospital. Years ago, the California government has given hospitals throughout the state until 2030 to upgrade their facilities or build new hospitals to meet current earthquake safety standards. The Catalina hospital was built in the 1950s.