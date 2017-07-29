The Avalon City Council will hold a study session 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, to look at the city’s legal options now that voters have legalized adult recreational marijuana use. The regular council meeting begins at 6 p.m. The state government has a January 2018 deadline to establish rules and regulations for legal cannabis. According to news reports, it is not clear if state agencies will be able to meet that deadline. Cities, meanwhile, have until January to decide whether to allow marijuana and, if so, how to regulate it locally. According to City Attorney Scott Campbell, the council will also discuss rules for personal cultivation of cannabis in Avalon.

According to Campbell, after the council discusses the issue, they could give staff direction to bring the matter back for a vote or the council could hold another study session. In 2013, the council voted to ban medical marijuana. In 2015, the council voted to allow the cultivation of up to three immature medical marijuana plants and six mature plants, as well as possession of 8 ounces of processed marijuana for personal medical use. While voters recently legalized marijuna in California, the federal government treats marijuana as contraband and anyone crossing the channel is subject to federal jurisdiction.