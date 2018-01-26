Avalon residents Dick and Nancy Kellogg were married on Feb. 2, 1952 and will be celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary on . They and their family have been frequent visitors to the island since 1963. Dick Kellogg served in the US Maritime Service (Merchant Marine) in World War II and received training in Avalon in 1943.

His love for the Island brought him and his family to visit again in 1963 as the guests of Frances and George Riley staying at “The Life of Riley” on Descanso Avenue.

They later purchased their current home on Catalina Avenue in 1971.

They will be on the island with son Paul Kellogg, his partner Jim Andre, their daughter Pam Dougherty, son-in-law Harry Dougherty Jr and grandson Ryan Dougherty. and will celebrate with a family dinner at Steve’s Steak House on Saturday, Feb 3.

The Kellog children said: “Happy anniversary Mom and Dad. We love you.”