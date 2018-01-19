For the Islander

“We are extremely pleased to announce the appointment of David N. Young as the editor of the Sun,” said Group Publisher Steven Remery, Orange County Neighborhood Newspapers, Inc., the parent company of the Islander.

“Based on the level of community engagement David has achieved at the News Enterprise, we are excited and encouraged that we have a team that can build an even stronger bond of trust and relevance with our readers,” he said.

Young replaces Jesus Ruiz, who has assumed an editorial role at Editor & Publisher Magzine, he said.

Young has been a staff reporter of the News Enterprise since October, said Remery, and will now work with Associate Editor Charles M. Kelly to become a strong voice for the communities served by the paper. “Newspapers and community media have become critically important in today’s world,” said Young, “as readers and citizens seek a trusted source of local information relevant in their everyday lives.”

The Islander and the Sun will seek to better utilize their growing social media assets to more quickly inform residents, but will rely on its century old reputation to keep its readers informed, said Young.

“These newspapers were never more critical to the success of the communities they serve as this moment in history,” he said.

“We live in an era where the media was never so vital to the health of our communities, never faced so many challenges to be effective,” he said.

Young is a graduate of the Nikon School, and received the journalism award from East Asscension High School before attending the LSU School of Journalism.

Young has enjoyed a reputation as an innovator, and has worked for ABC news affiliates, Louisiana Public Broadcasting and is a recipient of the telecasting award from the University of Southwestern, where he studied broadcasting.