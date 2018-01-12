Catalina CHOICES (Citizens Helping Our Island Children End Substance Abuse) was recently named the recipient of a $10,000 grant by Southern California Edison.

The grant was announced two weeks ago by Darla Vasquez, grant administrator for the utility.

“Once again, Edison has shown its commitment to the people of Catalina with this generous donation,” said Rhonda Kalish, programs director for CHOICES.

“We are constantly on the go with our drug prevention and intervention programs here on the island and Edison’s grant is greatly appreciated. We are beyond happy with their decision,” she said.

Kalish said the funding would be used not only for established programs such as Peer Mediation and Movies on the Beach, but for new programs such as “Too Good for Drugs.”

CHOICES was founded in 2003 by the late Paxson Offield as a 501(c)3 as a “drug abuse prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery resource,” according to the group’s website.