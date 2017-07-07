The Fourth of July Parade in Catalina is always great fun. There is nothing like a “small town parade” and there are few small towns as charming as Avalon.

This year’s theme was “Fly the Flag: a Homage to our National Pastime.”

That refers to honoring the Cubs 2016 World Series Championship breaking the 108 year curse.

With the long history of the Cubs baseball team, William Wrigley Jr., and the Island we wanted to honor it by flying the W—or your favorite team—or the good ole’ red, white, and blue.

How many golf carts were in the parade? 50! Lolo Saldana was the grand marshall.

He was driven by his son, Gilbert Saldana, who was an ex-mayor from 1982-1985.

The Grand Marshall was driven in the OFFIE1, Packy Offield’s white military jeep that was dressed in the blue “W.”

There were Carnival Games, a barbecue and live music—“Island Time” playing for the crowd.

After the parade, there was dinner and then a fireworks show at “Cubbies Corner” at the fuel dock.

A traditional Catalina Island Yacht Club Dinghy Parade was held at 4 p.m.

Winners in the

Float Category

Best of Theme:

Team Comstock—Flag on, Fish on

Most Patriotic:

Conservancy Volunteers—Fly our Flag

Cart Category

Most Creative:

Rosin Family-Snap Crackle and Pop

Most Patriotic:

Hansen Family—Sam on the Beach

Best of Theme:

Huston Family—Cart Divided

Best of Parade

Nichols Family-Take me out to the Ball Game