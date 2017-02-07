For Christmas this year, my husband and I flew in from Seattle and our son flew in from Chicago. We rented a condo, we ate at all the restaurants, we rented a golf cart, and we took a three hour jeep tour of the interior.

We had a great time. We loved when the boats stopped running during the high winds on Christmas and we all became a little island cut off from the world.

The rains brought out green grass seemingly over night. The hills of the interior were all soft, velvet green. The reservoirs were puddled up. The foxes were out, as were the bison. I’ve attached a photo (above) from our terrific jeep tour.

In 1972, I lived for a year on Catalina. It was great to return. I will again.

All good things for a wonderful new year,

Sharon Styer

Seattle, Washington