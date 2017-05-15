This month, the iconic village of Two Harbors on Catalina’s west end will see a transformation with its revitalized oceanfront at Harbor Sands. Part of the Catalina Island Company’s ongoing investment in the island, Harbor Sands brings back the relaxed South Pacific ambiance reminiscent of Two Harbors in the 1930s, when thatched huts lined the shores of Isthmus Cove.

Harbor Sands will feature rustic palapas and lounge chairs set on 1,900 tons of newly imported white sand. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a delicious selection of South Pacific-inspired seafood bites and refreshing tropical libations on the new oceanfront Reef Point dining deck or have their orders delivered directly to their beachside palapa or lounge chair. “At Harbor Sands, visitors can enjoy a true South Pacific experience without traveling halfway around the world,” said Randall Herrel Sr., president and chief executive officer of the Island Company.

Six spacious palapas, each seating up to eight, are furnished with a comfortable daybed, ottoman, lounge chairs and coffee table. Because of its scenic beauty, Two Harbors was once Hollywood’s chosen location for South Seas filming. Paying homage to this Hollywood past, each Harbor Sands palapa is named after a movie that was filmed in Two Harbors.

Harbor Sands also features two enhanced group and event spaces, which are ideal for corporate day trips, weddings, seafarer’s gatherings, and any other occasion that requires complete, professional catering for up to 250 guests.

Harbor Sands at Two Harbors is easily accessible on the Catalina Express ferry from San Pedro, via IEX Helicopters, or by private boat. This spring, the Catalina Island Company will be launching a new boat tour from Avalon to Two Harbors aboard the Cyclone.