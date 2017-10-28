As an end of summer reward for all their hard work and dedication, Avalon’s LA County Junior Lifeguards got to try out the Catalina Island Company’s new Aerial Adventure at Descanso Beach.

Climbing through the high-ropes obstacle course, 10-20 feet up in the trees was both challenging and fun for these JGs.

There are five self-guided courses suspended in the grove of towering eucalyptus trees, with beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. The Junior Guards had the opportunity to climb rope ladders, log bridges, walk balance beams, ride down zip lines and other climbing features – all while learning to master the smart belay climbing system.

LA County has offered Junior Lifeguard training to local Avalon youth since the 1970s. The summer program provides instruction in water safety, body surfing, surfing, physical conditioning, competition skills, first aid, lifesaving, rescue techniques, CPR, and the use of lifesaving equipment.

This year’s instructors, LA County Ocean Lifeguards Scott La Londe and Sage Pfeiffer, inspired the JGs to be their best.

The Catalina Island Company and Geoff & Alison Rusack generously treated them to this Aerial Adventure. Melisa Rodriquez coordinated behind the scenes, and Aerial Adventure manager Lorenzo Hernandez made it happen.