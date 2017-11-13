Once again, iconic Mt. Ada will open its doors to the public on Thursday, Dec. 7 for the annual Holiday Open House that benefits the Catalina Island Foundation and Catalina Island Women’s Forum.

Built in the early 1920s, Mt. Ada was designed as a summer home for William Wrigley Jr. and his wife, Ada, and was the smallest of their nine homes.

Following Mr. Wrigley’s wishes, its location was chosen because it captured the first light of day and the last rays of dusk.

For this event, Mt. Ada will welcome holiday visitors with its two cozy fireplaces, decorated rooms, cookies, holiday music and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

New this year, guests can reserve one of Mt. Ada’s historic rooms ahead of time and stay the night of the event, all while supporting local non-profit organizations. Five rooms are available to book for this special evening, so those looking to book need to act soon.

The event will also raise funds for local civic groups by offering raffle tickets for gift baskets, silent auction items and merchandise. More than 500 visitors and volunteers are expected to participate. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy this holiday tradition with your family and friends.

This year’s Holiday Open House will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 2–6 p.m. Transportation will be provided from the Tour Plaza to Mt. Ada for $2 each way. If you’d like to book a room or volunteer to help, please call Anna Dira at 310-427-2450 or email to info@catalinaislandfoundation.org.

See you there.