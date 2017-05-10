Dr. Jeff Sipsey was the longtime head hyperbaric doctor for our Catalina Hyperbaric Chamber. Based out of County USC (as all the chamber hyperbaric docs are), he first got involved in 1976 and spent close to 40 years watching out for us, and was Medical Director for much of that time. Ironically, he was NOT a diver himself and didn’t quite understand what the allure was for us. But he was always looking out for us and treating us when needed. Although Jeff retired not too long ago, life can be cruel, and he died not too long after he stopped working. But his memory lives on and tonight we’re delighted to announce that Jeff’s sister Cindy, along with a donor who chooses to remain anonymous, have teamed up to honor Jeff’s memory with a very generous Platinum donation of $5,100. Wow.

It also allows us to wonder if $60,000 is now within our reach. We’ve still got 25 hours until we announce our final total so who knows? Wanna help get us there?? Go to the website www.chamberday.org and make your donation. Like our Chmabr, we’re open 24/7.

CHAMBER CHALLENGE 2017 - $57,010 total (Updated 5/2/2017 @ 8:15PM)

New donors are marked with a bullet.

DIAMOND ($10,000 and up)

Ocean Institute

PLATINUM ($5,000-9,999)

• In memory of Dr. Jeff Sipsey (from his sister Cindy and an anonymous donor)

Galileo Capri

Michael Emmerman, Pat Stockhausen, and TJ

GOLD ($1,000-4,999)

In memory of Kevin Binkley and Tom Binkley (from their Cee Ray dive buddies)

Cirque du Soleil

Hollywood Divers

Sharky’s Scuba & Swim

Antelope Valley Desert Divers

South Orange County Dive Club

Maja Vrvilo

Beach Cities Scuba

John Delaney

Cynthia Yonker (E. & J. Gallo match)

Pacific Wilderness

Andy Pilmanis

SILVER ($500-999)

Anonymous (to cover Chamber volunteers dinner)

In memory of Max von Klein (anonymous)

Jim Krasne

Norman Deatherage

California Diving News

Ocean Adventures Dive Co.

Ron and Angi Burkard

Phillips 66/76 (Burkard match)

Cynthia Yonker

E. & J. Gallo match (matching Yonker)

Ethan Bush

The Walt Disney Co. (matching Bush)

Jeanne Sleeper

Rex Uber

Susy Horowitz

James Whipple

In memory of Dr. Lee Somers (from Karl Huggins)

Don Lake

BRONZE ($100-499)

Sonal & Sudeep Patel

In memory of Adam Arnold Anderson (from the Cee Ray)

Diver.net

Nancy Fisher

In memory of Lee Somers (Jadine Moy)

The Sea Divers

Robert and Judith Fisher

Frank Aicher

Scott Barnes

Jonathan Bachman

Jerome Kasper

Roger Carlson

In memory of Max von Klein (from Scuba Haus)

Billy Chambers

Joe Takahashi

Skip Abelson

James Ruddick

Tony Mischel

Claudia Harden

Dive News Network

Cheryl Tinney

In memory of Jeff Larson (Kevin Augarten)

Jean-Yves Couleaud

Michael Madden

Kevin Glenn

Arnold Munoz and Lisa M. Anya-Munoz

Gregory Honore

Dale and Kim Sheckler

Reef Seekers Dive Co.

Jean Cassidy

Carl Felien

Louis Weisberg

Marilyn Lawrence

In memory of Tim Baskin (from Allison Vitsky and Andy Sallmon)

Pfizer Inc. (matching Vitsky)

Jens Rubschlager

Scot Parker

Laguna Sea Dwellers

Ric Aceves

Kevin Augarten

Mark Stabb

In memory of Leon Slavin (from Brad Jacks)

Bob and Laura Mosqueda

Stuart Berryhill

Raymond Keil

Douglas Dive Club

In memory of Tom Binkley (from Rex Uber)

Diane Witmer

Barnacle Busters LGBTQ Dive Club

Roy Houston

Larry Thompson

Annette Lohman

In memory of Daniel Wright, Da Boy (from Robin Wright)

In memory of Tom Binkley (from Susy Horowitz)

In memory of Bob Hagedorn (from Susy Horowitz)

Gary Sanders

Roeland Papen

Debbie Huh

Rebekah Halpern

Laurie Kasper

Mike Faust

Stephen Benavides

Cindy Shaw and Patrick Smith

Margaret Donat

Dana Rodda

JJ Gibbons

Markus Self

Michael Wynd

Other (less than $100)

• Diana Rainforth

Di Krall

Dan and Betty Orr

Brock Dewey

Debbie Rubin

Jim Whyte

—Ken Kurtis—Chairman, Chamber Day/Eve 2017 and the entire Chamber Day 2017 Committee—www.chamberday.org—310/652-4990.