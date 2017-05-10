Holy donation Batman! Look what happened: a $5K donation
Dr. Jeff Sipsey was the longtime head hyperbaric doctor for our Catalina Hyperbaric Chamber. Based out of County USC (as all the chamber hyperbaric docs are), he first got involved in 1976 and spent close to 40 years watching out for us, and was Medical Director for much of that time. Ironically, he was NOT a diver himself and didn’t quite understand what the allure was for us. But he was always looking out for us and treating us when needed. Although Jeff retired not too long ago, life can be cruel, and he died not too long after he stopped working. But his memory lives on and tonight we’re delighted to announce that Jeff’s sister Cindy, along with a donor who chooses to remain anonymous, have teamed up to honor Jeff’s memory with a very generous Platinum donation of $5,100. Wow.
It also allows us to wonder if $60,000 is now within our reach. We’ve still got 25 hours until we announce our final total so who knows? Wanna help get us there?? Go to the website www.chamberday.org and make your donation. Like our Chmabr, we’re open 24/7.
CHAMBER CHALLENGE 2017 - $57,010 total (Updated 5/2/2017 @ 8:15PM)
New donors are marked with a bullet.
DIAMOND ($10,000 and up)
Ocean Institute
PLATINUM ($5,000-9,999)
• In memory of Dr. Jeff Sipsey (from his sister Cindy and an anonymous donor)
Galileo Capri
Michael Emmerman, Pat Stockhausen, and TJ
GOLD ($1,000-4,999)
In memory of Kevin Binkley and Tom Binkley (from their Cee Ray dive buddies)
Cirque du Soleil
Hollywood Divers
Sharky’s Scuba & Swim
Antelope Valley Desert Divers
South Orange County Dive Club
Maja Vrvilo
Beach Cities Scuba
John Delaney
Cynthia Yonker (E. & J. Gallo match)
Pacific Wilderness
Andy Pilmanis
SILVER ($500-999)
Anonymous (to cover Chamber volunteers dinner)
In memory of Max von Klein (anonymous)
Jim Krasne
Norman Deatherage
California Diving News
Ocean Adventures Dive Co.
Ron and Angi Burkard
Phillips 66/76 (Burkard match)
Cynthia Yonker
E. & J. Gallo match (matching Yonker)
Ethan Bush
The Walt Disney Co. (matching Bush)
Jeanne Sleeper
Rex Uber
Susy Horowitz
James Whipple
In memory of Dr. Lee Somers (from Karl Huggins)
Don Lake
BRONZE ($100-499)
Sonal & Sudeep Patel
In memory of Adam Arnold Anderson (from the Cee Ray)
Diver.net
Nancy Fisher
In memory of Lee Somers (Jadine Moy)
The Sea Divers
Robert and Judith Fisher
Frank Aicher
Scott Barnes
Jonathan Bachman
Jerome Kasper
Roger Carlson
In memory of Max von Klein (from Scuba Haus)
Billy Chambers
Joe Takahashi
Skip Abelson
James Ruddick
Tony Mischel
Claudia Harden
Dive News Network
Cheryl Tinney
In memory of Jeff Larson (Kevin Augarten)
Jean-Yves Couleaud
Michael Madden
Kevin Glenn
Arnold Munoz and Lisa M. Anya-Munoz
Gregory Honore
Dale and Kim Sheckler
Reef Seekers Dive Co.
Jean Cassidy
Carl Felien
Louis Weisberg
Marilyn Lawrence
In memory of Tim Baskin (from Allison Vitsky and Andy Sallmon)
Pfizer Inc. (matching Vitsky)
Jens Rubschlager
Scot Parker
Laguna Sea Dwellers
Ric Aceves
Kevin Augarten
Mark Stabb
In memory of Leon Slavin (from Brad Jacks)
Bob and Laura Mosqueda
Stuart Berryhill
Raymond Keil
Douglas Dive Club
In memory of Tom Binkley (from Rex Uber)
Diane Witmer
Barnacle Busters LGBTQ Dive Club
Roy Houston
Larry Thompson
Annette Lohman
In memory of Daniel Wright, Da Boy (from Robin Wright)
In memory of Tom Binkley (from Susy Horowitz)
In memory of Bob Hagedorn (from Susy Horowitz)
Gary Sanders
Roeland Papen
Debbie Huh
Rebekah Halpern
Laurie Kasper
Mike Faust
Stephen Benavides
Cindy Shaw and Patrick Smith
Margaret Donat
Dana Rodda
JJ Gibbons
Markus Self
Michael Wynd
Other (less than $100)
• Diana Rainforth
Di Krall
Dan and Betty Orr
Brock Dewey
Debbie Rubin
Jim Whyte
—Ken Kurtis—Chairman, Chamber Day/Eve 2017 and the entire Chamber Day 2017 Committee—www.chamberday.org—310/652-4990.