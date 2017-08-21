The Catalina Island Company has pledged a new source of groundwater for a planned workforce housing project at Las Casitas, according to Avalon City Manager David Jinkens. Remaining water would go for use in the city.

“This is good news,” Jinkens said. “It’s not anything final.”

Jinkens gave the Avalon City Council an update on continuing discussions about building affordable workforce housing at Las Casitas and Upper Tremont.

Jinkens said the two projects are inter-related because of the infrastructure that ties the two projects together.

Jinkens said the discussions have included having a dog park and other amenities.

Jinkens said the goal was to bring a concept to the council in September.

He also said that any defined projects would have to go through environmental review before they came to the council.

Jinkens said city and Island Company staff have been working well together.

In his July Management Update newsletter, Jinkens reported that the Island Company wanted to use the Las Casitas site for year-round employee housing.