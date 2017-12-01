Before feasting on turkey, mashed potatoes, and all the traditional fixings, 30 guests and residents took to Buffalo Park to participate in the first Two Harbors 5K Turkey Trot and kids Gobble Wobble on Thanksgiving Day.

“Two Harbors is a paradise for those who love the outdoors,” said Leslie Boutillier, sales and catering manager for Two Harbors. “We were thankful to spend Thanksgiving on this beautiful island, to get outside in nature, and to host this event for our visitors and residents.”

The 5K course began at Buffalo Park, traveled out to Lower Ballast Point, looped back to Wells Beach, and finished at Buffalo Park. The fastest 5K time was scored by Jason Liguori with a time of 24:25. Linsay Russo was the first female to complete the 5K course in 28:19, and Beck Winters, 10, was the youngest 5k participant, finishing at 33:34. Liguori, Russo and Winters each received a medal to celebrate their achievements.

A recent Los Angeles Times article revealed that Turkey Trots began in 1896 at the YMCA in Buffalo, New York with just six runners—about a third of the number of this year’s participants in Two Harbors. The Two Harbors 5K Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble was the brainchild of Natalie Foote, a fourth generation Two Harbors resident.

“I love the outdoors, and wanted to share my passion for nature with everyone. We planned this inaugural event on fairly short notice, and were really pleased with how it went,” said Natalie Foote, a Two Harbors outdoor extraordinaire. “We can’t wait to host this event again in 2018, and to watch it grow—just like the Buffalo YMCA Turkey Trot.”