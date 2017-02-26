Catalina Island Company, formerly known as Santa Catalina Island Resort Services, Inc., kicks off 2017 with a refreshed name and logo, reemerging as “California’s Island Escape.” This new brand identity represents an exciting, ongoing transition for the legendary island destination as it prepares to unveil significant new experiences and activities this spring and onward through 2020.

“It’s very important to us that Catalina retains its character and continues to be a fun, engaging getaway,” said Randall Herrel, president and chief executive officer of Catalina Island Company. “We want to ensure that there are adventures and amenities for all types of travelers, regardless of their budget, background or interests.”

As CEO of the Catalina Island Company for almost 10 years, Herrel has overseen the company’s significant growth. In 2016, the company was proud to see that tourism to the island has grown more than 45 percent over the last seven years. Catalina Island Company’s investment in the island and significant marketing initiatives has been successful for not only the company, but for the community, the city of Avalon, and other businesses.

The Catalina Island Company’s executive management team is now spearheading even more major developments in 2017. This spring, Two Harbors on Catalina’s west end is undergoing a transformation with the opening of Harbor Sands, which will feature rustic palapas and lounge chairs for waterfront relaxation, the addition of a food and beverage service on the new white sands, and revitalized group gathering and meeting spaces, all while maintaining the rustic charm and rich history of this iconic beachside village.

With the summer opening of Catalina Aerial Adventure and Descanso Drop Tower, Catalina Island Company will expand the thrilling immersive activities available at Descanso Canyon in Avalon, which currently include the popular Zip Line Eco Tour, Catalina Climbing Wall and Catalina Falconry Experience.

At nearby Descanso Beach Club, recently added Catherine’s Terrace, with beautiful bay views, is the perfect venue for meetings, events, weddings and more. The combination of activities and dining options, not to mention the gorgeous secluded Pacific waterfront location, makes Descanso Beach Club the perfect place to spend a day on the island.

Relating to the island’s history, the Catalina Island Company is launching its first evening tour of the Casino, which will recreate the ballroom experience from over a half century ago by offering visitors a chance to dance across the historic hardwood, enjoy a glass of wine and drink in the gorgeous night views of Avalon Bay.

As the new tagline states, Catalina Island is “California’s Island Escape” from hectic, everyday life. It’s just about an hour away, but feels like a different world. The new, simplified name, Catalina Island Company, conveys the relaxed, approachable spirit of the island, while the revitalized logo—a striking image of the sun over the island—connects travelers to the destination.

Over the past 10 years, the island has undergone an incredible transformation through the company’s ongoing multi-million dollar investments, including the addition of Island Spa Catalina, the island’s only experiential spa; Zip Line Eco Tour, a thrilling two-hour adventure and TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence recipient; Descanso Beach Club, featuring one of Avalon’s few waterfront restaurant/bars; and Avalon Grille, serving fresh, regional cuisine in a blended setting of urban chic and island casual.

The company also collaborates on design and ideas with partners such as Bluewater Avalon, the Latitude 33 retail concept, as well as specialty shops, including The Steamer Trunk and Two’s Company, to support tourism on the island.

Honoring its tradition of creativity and innovation along with impressive year-to-year growth, the Catalina Island Company will continue to expand and improve the overall island experience by offering a growing selection of activities and ever improving shopping and dining concepts.

While preserving Catalina’s rich cultural history, Catalina Island Company will continue to create economic opportunities for our local community.

With its diverse offerings, high-quality service and more than two dozen guest experiences, California’s Island Escape is now poised to become California’s “resort without walls.”

About Catalina

Island Company

The Catalina Island Company, the resort operator on Catalina Island, is located 22 miles off the coast of southern California and offers an abundance of amenities including Descanso Beach Club and Canyon, Island Spa Catalina, Pavilion Hotel, Avalon Grille and state-of-the-art beachfront conference and meeting space, Catherine’s Terrace, as well as Banning House and Harbor Reef Restaurant in Two Harbors. The Catalina Island Company boasts more than 25 activities and tours designed to introduce visitors to the island’s natural beauty and rich history including the Zip Line Eco Tour, East End Adventure, Undersea Expedition and many more. For more information, please go to www.visitcatalinaisland.com.