Catalina Island Conservancy is joining #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

Occurring this year on Nov. 28, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday. #GivingTuesday kicks off the holiday giving season and inspires people to collaborate in improving their local communities by giving back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

“As one of California’s oldest and largest land trusts, the Catalina Island Conservancy has been a responsible steward of its lands through a balance of conservation, education and recreation for more than 45 years,” said Suzy Gardner, Conservancy chief development and communications officer. “Gifts to the Conservancy are dedicated to its programs that help fulfill this mission and ensure Catalina Island remains a model for conservation in a lived landscape.”

#GivingTuesday has raised more than $177 million worldwide for nonprofit organizations since its creation in 2011.

It’s also spurred volunteering, donations of food and clothing and other acts of kindness, according to 92Y, a cultural center in New York City that conceptualized #GivingTuesday as a new way of linking individuals and causes to strengthen communities and encourage giving.

To support the Conservancy on #GivingTuesday, or visit the website, CatalinaConservancy.org.

“We have been incredibly inspired by the generosity in time, efforts and ideas that have brought our concept for a worldwide movement into reality,” said Henry Timms, founder of #GivingTuesday and executive director of 92Y. “As we embark on our sixth year of #GivingTuesday, we are encouraged by the early response from partner’s eager to continue making an impact in this global conversation.”

For more information about #GivingTuesday, please visit GivingTuesday.org

About the Conservancy

Formed in 1972, the Catalina Island Conservancy is one of California’s oldest land trusts. Its mission is to be a responsible steward of its lands through a balance of conservation, education and recreation.

Through its ongoing efforts, the Conservancy protects the magnificent natural and cultural heritage of Santa Catalina Island, stewarding approximately 42,000 acres of land and more than 60 miles of rugged shoreline.

It provides an airport and 50 miles of biking and nearly 165 miles of hiking opportunities within its road and trail system.

The Conservancy conducts educational outreach through two nature centers, its Wrigley Memorial & Botanic Garden and guided experiences in the Island’s rugged interior.

Twenty miles from the mainland, the Island is a treasure trove of historical and archaeological sites.

It also contains numerous rare and endangered animals and plants. The Island is home to 60 species – and counting – that are found only on Catalina. For additional information, please visit www.catalinaconservancy.org.