Although spectacular during the day, viewing the Chihuly at the Catalina Island Museum exhibition at night is an entirely unique experience.

Before the exhibition comes to a close, the Catalina Island Museum is offering extended hours on Friday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Dec. 8.

During these Chihuly at Sunset events the museum will stay open till 8 p.m.

An internationally renowned artist, Dale Chihuly has mastered the alluring, translucent and transparent qualities of glass in an effort to create works that transform the viewing experience. This museum-wide exhibition features some of Chihuly’s most iconic works and groundbreaking explorations in color, light and form. It also offers a rare opportunity to enjoy a major museum exhibition of Chihuly’s work in Southern California.

“The Dale Chihuly exhibit was truly world-class,” commented a visitor from Solana Beach. “We saw it in the late afternoon, then went back after dinner to see the outdoor Chihuly display all lit up after dark. Stunning!”

Paul from Los Angeles said, “We’ve seen a few Chihuly exhibits—this one is spectacular. Worth a trip to Catalina.”

Both Chihuly at Sunset events will feature a taco bar by local restaurant, Coyote Joe’s, in the open-air Schreiner Family Plaza on the museum’s second level. Wine, beer, soda and water will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Admission including a taco dinner is $20 for members of the museum, $25 for non-members and $10 for children (ages 3-15). All children must be accompanied by an adult. General admission applies to those that do not want a taco dinner. In that case, admission is $17 for adults, $15 for seniors (60+), military (active and veterans), and students with a valid I.D., and free for children (age 15 and under) with a paid adult admission. Members of the museum are free. Become a member today and enjoy free admission and other great perks!

The museum also offers group tours. Those may be self-guided or led by a museum docent. Opportunities to book a group tour to view Chihuly at the Catalina Island Museum during the day and at night are still available. Contact Kellie Costello at 310-510-4650 or events@catalinamuseum.org to book your group today.

Traveling to Avalon to visit the Catalina Island Museum for Chihuly at Sunset? Check out the hotel packages offered by the Catalina Island Company, the official Hospitality Partner of the exhibition. The Catalina Island Museum offers the best in art and history exhibitions, music and dance performances, lectures by guest speakers from all over the world, and the finest in silent, documentary and international film.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, the new Ada Blanche Wrigley Schreiner Building is located in the heart of Avalon at 217 Metropole Ave. For more information, the museum may be reached by phone at 310-510-2414 or at its website: CatalinaMuseum.org.