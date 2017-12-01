Exhibitions include work of visionary Mexican printmaker

For the Islander

Catalina Island Museum received two challenge pledges from anonymous donors as part of its ongoing efforts to bring new and exciting exhibits for the enjoyment of residents and island visitors.

The first challenge is a $10,000 ‘Happy Birthday’ gift for the museum’s 64th birthday that occurred on Nov. 29. On that day, friends of the museum were encouraged to make matching gifts to realize the challenge grant. More than $13,000 was received in donations, exceeding the challenge match.

A second challenge pledge of $50,000 is being presented to friends of the museum as part of a month-long matching opportunity. All donations received by the museum during the month of December will be matched dollar for dollar, up to a total of $50,000.

If both challenge pledges are matched by donors, the museum will receive a total of $120,000 that will be used toward the costs of bringing new exhibitions to the Catalina Island Museum. Some of the exhibitions scheduled include:

‘Chihuly at the Catalina

Island Museum’

Ends December 11, 2017

Dale Chihuly has become one of the most recognized artists of his time. He is credited for pushing the boundaries of the glass medium. Previously considered a fragile material, Chihuly has taken glassblowing beyond the creation of singular symmetrical forms creating towering and gravity defying assembled sculptures.

The final “Chihuly at Sunset” event, when his glass sculptures may be seen when the artwork is illuminated after dark, will be held Friday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m.

‘José Guadalupe

Posada: Legendary

Printmaker of Mexico’

Dec. 23, 2017 – April 8, 2018

Mexican art comes to Catalina Island for the first time, celebrating Mexico’s most prolific artist. José Guadalupe Posada’s images captured all aspects of daily life in Mexico from 1889–1913. A wide representation of Posada’s work, including his famous “Day of the Dead Calaveras” and his original printing plates, make up this exhibition.

‘Destination Paradise:

100 Years of Catalina

Advertising Design’

Dec. 30, 2017 – April 22, 2018

The evolution of advertising the island through slogans, jingles and captivating hand-drawn and painted signs and posters will be presented as part of this nostalgic exhibition. It will feature images of early island attractions, the work of Otis and Dorothy Shepard who worked under Philip K. Wrigley, and works showing the branding of Catalina Island as a paradise destination.

‘Jaws: The Art of Fear in Filmmaking’

April 21 – August 19, 2018

Original “Jaws” storyboard drawings, scouting photos, behind-the-scenes photos of the film crew in action and original props from the collection of the film’s Production Designer, Joe Alves, are part of this exhibit.

The exhibit will also include life-size models of characters, scenes and sharks created by special effects artists. To participate in the Museum’s December challenge pledge, go to: catalinamuseum.org/donate, or contact Lydia Dixon at 310-510-4650 or development@catalinamuseum.org.

The Catalina Island Museum offers the best in art and history exhibitions, music and dance performances, lectures by guest speakers from all over the world, and the finest in silent, documentary and international film.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, the Ada Blanche Wrigley Schreiner Building is located in the heart of Avalon at 217 Metropole Avenue. For more information, call the museum at 310-510-2414 or visit CatalinaMuseum.org.