For the Islander

The spirit of the holidays will be on full display at the historic Avalon Casino Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 4 p.m.

The Avalon community and its visitors are invited to the Catalina Island Museum’s Holiday Season Celebration featuring a children’s choir and a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

A variety of Christmas songs will be performed by a choir comprised of children ages 6 to 12 currently studying at McCoy Rigby Conservatory of the Arts alongside a select group of students ages 11 to 16 from Avalon School.

Owned by Broadway producer Tom McCoy and two-time Olympic gymnast and Tony Award nominee Cathy Rigby, McCoy Rigby Conservatory of the Arts was formed in 2006 and is located in Orange County.

The McCoy Rigby Conservatory provides instruction for ages 3-and 1/2 and up offering a wide variety of classes including multiple dance disciplines, aerial, musical theater, tumbling, voice, and classes specifically created for students with special needs.

Through their non-profit organization McCoy Rigby Arts, they raise money for scholarships, and outreach programs that bring the arts to those who may not have it within their reach.

Locally, the Avalon students are being taught by Kris Wallace Breese in conjunction with the instructors from the McCoy Rigby Conservatory. These students will perform with the full McCoy Rigby Conservatory group.

Their talents will also be showcased in a special holiday melody during the performance.

Immediately following the children’s choral performance, the audience will be treated to a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Released in 1946, it is considered one of the most critically acclaimed films ever made. It was nominated for five Academy Awards including Best Picture. James Stewart stars as George Bailey, a man who has given up on his dreams in order to help others and has been pushed to the edge. His contemplation of suicide on Christmas Eve brings about the intervention of his guardian angel. The angel shows George all the lives he has touched and how different life in his town would be if he had never been born.

Although most have seen “It’s a Wonderful Life” on television over the years, few have had the treat of viewing it on the big screen of the Avalon Casino Theatre until now.

The Holiday Season Celebration will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. in the Avalon Casino Theatre.

Tickets are $10 for museum members, $15 for non-members and children (17 and under) are free.

All children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets may be purchased in person at the museum, online via CatalinaMuseum.org, or by phone at 310-510-2414. Visit CatalinaMuseum.org for more information.

Patrons Society Holiday Season Reception

Members of the Patrons Society and a guest are invited to this year’s Holiday Season Patrons Society Reception on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 3 to 4 p.m., in the Wrigley Viewing Room of the Catalina Casino. Champagne, wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Visit the museum’s website for more information or call Lydia Dixon at 310-510-4650.

This December weekend also marks the final days of the Chihuly at the Catalina Island Museum exhibition, which closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11.

For one last after dark viewing of the exhibition when it is dramatically illuminated, the museum will stay open until 8 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 8. More details can be found on the calendar of the museum’s website.

