For those who have not already heard, Avalon Harbor Department finally has a new harbor master, “JJ” Poindexter, who previously held the position of assistant harbor master. If you haven’t already, congratulate JJ if you see him on the street! In addition, one of our part-time Patrolman, Stephen Carroll, became full time and one of our grave shift crew, Mike Brooks, now gets to see the light of day!

November weather looked more like September, with a high of 82 degrees. We were fortunate to have only one weather advisory all month – a Small Craft Advisory on the 26th.

The Annual Catalina Island Triathlon was held on November 4th and included a Duathlon and a 5K run. The Eco Marathon was held on November 18th. The latter also included a Half Marathon, 10k and kids run. Both of these events draw boaters, as well as hotel guests.

Thanksgiving weekend was quite a bit busier this year than last year as the weather was down right balmy; in the mid to upper 70’s the whole weekend. We had more than double the boats in the harbor this year compared to last year.

Aside from the usual lost and found wallets, iphones, kayaks and dinghies, the rest of the month what fairly quiet.

November 2017 stats are as follows:

People aboard boats—3,224

Average Temp, High—69

Average Temp, Low—56

Average Sea Temp—64

Weather Warnings—1

Rain Days—3

Rain .07

Vessels Moored—806

Vessels Anchored—92

Moorings Sold / Transferred—0

Citations Issued / Discharges—1 / 0

Total Cruise Ship Passengers—28,020