One of Catalina Island's most enduring music festivals is underway as top artists are on the island to make it a smooth jazz weekend.

The 31st Annual Catalina Island JazzTrax Festival, the longest running Smooth Jazz festival in America. In the historic 1929 Casino Ballroom, 20+ different stars of Smooth Jazz – two consecutive October weekends for Smooth Jazz lovers all over the world. Thursday night “Unplugged” at Descanso Beach Club and Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Casino Ballroom.

Information on tickets are available at the Catalina Chamber's website (www.catalinachamber.com)

Here is the lineup for this year's festival which will run over the next two weekends at various Island venues.

Jazz Trax Opening Weekend: 10/12-10/15

Thursday Night Unplugged at Descanso Beach Club with Guitarist Paul Jackson Jr.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday in the world-famous Casino Ballroom – 3rd Force, West Coast Jam with Rick Braun, Norman Brown, Richard Elliott & more weekend acts to be announced.

Jazz Trax Closing Weekend: 10/19-10/22

Thursday Night Uplugged at Descanso Beach Club with Roman Street

Friday, Saturday & Sunday in the world-famous Casino Ballroom – Greg Adams and “East Bay Soul”, Guitar Tango with Peter White, Marc Antoine & Full Band and more weekend acts to be announced.