The two large dogs that attacked a man and his smaller dog will never be allowed to return to Avalon. Last week a judge declared the two “pit bulls” to be vicious, according to City Attorney Scott Campbell.

Campbell said the judge continued the hearing on their fate until May 19, when the judge will determine whether the animals will be euthanized.

He said one of the things the judge was looking at is whether there is a facility for vicious dogs that would allow them to live out their lives.

Campbell said the burden to find such a facility was on the owners. He did know if such a facility exists.

In addition to the recent attack on John Brady of Huntington Beach man and his Jack Russell terrier Josh, the two 120-pound American bull terriers were apparently involved in an incident in San Diego.

According to Campbell, under the Avalon Municipal Code, dogs that have been declared vicious cannot return to the Island. However, Campbell pointed out that in three years the owners could petition the city to allow their return.

In related, news, the online campaign to cover Brady’s medical bills has raised $20,775 of its $25,000 goal. The website is https://www.gofundme.com/emergency-vet-bills-for-my-dads-dog.