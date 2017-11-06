The BIG DRAW LA, a countywide event held every October, returned to the Catalina Island Museum last week.

The BIG DRAW LA was organized to create participatory opportunities for people of all ages to discover that drawing can help the community: look more closely, inspire creative thinking, communicate with others, and have fun in the process.

Avalon’s BIG DRAW welcomed visiting artists Sandow Birk and Elyse Pignolet to guide everyone in the experience. Birk and Pignolet are also the artists who created the mural on the front of the Baywatch building next to the Avalon Fire Department.

During the two-day event, BIG DRAW participants were encouraged to draw the house they grew up in, their current house, or their dream house.

Birk and Pignolet drew a large view of Avalon Bay and everyone could place their house where it currently is located or where they wished it would be.

Many others contributed boats, bison, cactus, sea lions, golf carts, even a cruise ship, plus a number of landmarks making our community complete.

“We are so thrilled with the turnout for this year’s BIG DRAW event led by Sandow and Elyse,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of the Catalina Island Museum.

“The final work of art really showcased our community. Thanks to everyone who stopped by to draw with us. I’d especially like to thank Catalina Kid Ventures, the students from I.C.E.S., the city’s senior citizens program, and our Baywatch crew for contributing to our community drawing,” she said.

The BIG DRAW LA happens every October. Next year, the museum has plans to bring over another visiting artist to lead a new project.

The Catalina Island Museum offers art and history exhibitions, music and dance performances, lectures by guest speakers from all over the world, and silent, documentary and international film. Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. The new Ada Blanche Wrigley Schreiner Building is located in the heart of Avalon at 217 Metropole Avenue. For more information, the museum may be reached by phone at 310-510-2414 or at its website: CatalinaMuseum.org.