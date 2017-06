Catalina Kid Ventures preschool enjoyed their recent visit with Bishop, a Harris’ Hawk, falconer Dave Long his trainer, and Ariel LaFontaine, apprentice falconer, teaching the children about the lifestyle and work of large birds of prey, specifically falcons and hawks.

On The Wing Falconry has an important job with the Falconry Bird Control for the City of Avalon. Catalina Kid Ventures thanked Dave for taking time to share with the children about one way to keep the City of Avalon clean.