After a three-game slide against two of the top teams in Southern California, Fairmont Prep and Orangewood Academy, the Lady Lancers got back on the winning track. On Jan. 19 and 20, Avalon would play the Gauls of Webb in Claremont.

Both teams were battling for 3rd place in league behind Fairmont and Orangewood.

On the first night of play Avalon struggled at the beginning, leading to only a 11-8 first quarter. Then Avalon poured it on behind Savannah Felix’s 31 point night that led to a 59-43 victory.

The second day Avalon had another slow start and struggled to get their offense going. A 19-19 halftime score did not bode well for the Lady Lancers. An injury, a contusion on her upper brow, to their point guard Madeline Hiniker did not help with the synchronicity with the team.

“Maddie is our rock and makes the game easier for everyone else,” said Coach Hart. With Avalon struggling in the 4th quarter and successive turnovers, Madeline with 4 min left urged to go back in with the OK from the team trainer. She was able to bring the team together and help will them back to victory, 40-36.

“We have to learn to come to the game fully ready to play mentally and physically. We feel as though we can turn it on any time but we are better when we turn it on from the beginning,” said Coach Hart.

You can see the 12-6 Lady Lancers play their biggest rival Saddleback Valley Christian this Saturday at 1:30 at Avalon High School Gymnasium. They will be honoring two of Avalon’s finest Seniors Madeline Hiniker and Haley Campbell as they lead us to secure playoffs. Go Lancers!