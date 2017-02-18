Going into the last two games against Vivian Webb High School the Avalon Lady Lancers knew what was at stake. Either win these last two games of the season or stay home for the playoffs.

Friday, Feb. 10, would be the first game of the two game series. This night would also be Senior night, honoring those who have given four years to the program and its school. Yasmine Daza, Selina Morones and Taryn Minuto would be honored with their families in front of the packed home crowd. Avalon played with a lot of emotion, as expected for a big night. They would lead at half time 28-17. Just as Avalon would start to feel comfortable with their 13 point lead going into the 4th quarter, Webb started lighting it up and pulled within 2. But the Lady Lancers kept feeding their sophomore center Savannah Felix, who had 22 points and 23 rebounds, and carried Avalon to a 5 point victory, 55-50.

The second game on Feb. 11, would prove to be as closely contested. Avalon fell behind by 9 to 0 in the first minute. Senior point guard Taryn Minuto, 23 points and 8 assists, carried Avalon and helped them back to a tie game at half, 28-28. Webb would again catch fire and take the lead by 7, 42-35 going into the 4th quarter. Just when it looked like Avalon looked defeated. Sophomore guard Edith Cassillas came off the bench to score 10 points; 18 for the game, and help lead us to a 62-56 victory.

With the two victories, the Lady Lancers secure 3rd place in league and an automatic bid into the Playoffs.

The Lady Lancers will face the 19-7 Beverly Hills Norman on Thursday Feb. 16th at 5 p.m. at Avalon High School. The Islander goes to press before the game is played.

Go Lancers!