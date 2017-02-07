The Lady Lancers Soccer Club gives back to the community on their day off - to say thanks for the support!

Kid Ventures and the Avalon High’s Lady Lancers Soccer team up on a wild and blustery-double red flag day (last weekend) to get things cleaned up for the kids of the community. Worthy of note … eight of these Lady Lancers once attended Kid Ventures anywhere from 13-17 years ago.

Coach Andrew would like to personally thank Director Carol Ann Burcombe for making it happen!

In the photo above, the crew had “all hands on deck” as they cleaned Kid Ventures and the damage left by the winter storms.

At right, the 2016-17 Lady Lancers Soccer Club cleaning crew saying thank you to our community and Kid Ventures!