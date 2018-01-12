On Jan 4-6, six teams competed in the Avalon Basketball Classic. This was a small school tournament that allowed teams, Avalon, Bishop Diego, Malibu, Nordhoff, Vaughn and Wildwood, to come and compete with similar talents. This was proven when eight of the 12 games played went down to the final seconds to determine the winners.

Avalon showed to be the class of the tournament as the Lancers played their best basketball of the season, winning every game, including the Championship, by an average of 32 points a game. Avalon dominated pool play against Malibu 59-24, Bishop Diego 53-25, Nordhoff 49-16. In the Championship Game Avalon faced Nordhoff and again won 49-16.

Senior Madeline Hiniker was named to the All Tournament Team and Jr. Savannah Felix was named the Tournament MVP. Felix was dominant all tourney long, averaging 17.5 points per game and 16.5 rebounds. per game. “With performances like that and the team playing the way they are. There is no wonder why we are 10-3 right now. I am enjoying how this team is playing and coming together.”, said Coach Hart

You can catch the Lady Lancers this Saturday, Jan 13 at 11:30 a.m. against Tri-City Christian. Go Lancers!

David Hart is coach of the Avalon Lancers.