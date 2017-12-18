The Avalon Boys Varsity Basketball team traveled to Irvine on Thursday, Dec. 7 to face the St. Michael’s Archangels in their first game of the season. Avalon came away with a 53 to 41 victory behind the outstanding play of juniors Pablo Chavolla and Cristo Hernandez and senior Javier Peguero. Chavolla led the team in scoring with 17 points and also grabbed 5 rebounds and blocked 2 shots. His partner in crime, Hernandez, had 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Peguero scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. He also hit a clutch jumper to put the game away with 35 seconds left on the clock.

Javier’s younger brother, Angel, did an outstanding job in his first game as a varsity point guard. He had 5 points, 5 steals, and 3 assists and maintained his composure throughout the game. His sophomore counterpart Allen Arneson was a big factor in the game as well; mostly on the defensive end. He had 10 rebounds, 9 on the defensive end, 4 steals and 3 blocked shots. Junior Ulyces Zavala came off the bench and provided a great spark in limiting playing time, scoring 5 points and getting 2 steals.

This was a good start for a young team. After leading by a score of 24-17 at halftime, the Lancers came out on fire in the 3rd quarter and quickly jumped to a 47-21 lead. Unfortunately Avalon let up and the Archangels came charging back to within 10 points, 49 to 39. However Avalon regained their composure and finished off with a 53 to 41 victory. When they played well they played aggressive on defense and looked organized on offense. When they began to lose their lead they lost their intensity on defense and played sloppy on offense. There is a lot of potential for improvement and this week’s practice will provide an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming Catalina Classic which started yestereday, Thursday, Dec. 14. The Lancers will will play a doubleheader on Friday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m. against Wildwood and at 7 p.m. against Vaughn. They conclude the tournament on Saturday at noon against Wildwood. Come up and see this exciting and talented young Lancer squad compete for a Championship Trophy in the 26th Annual Catalina Classic.