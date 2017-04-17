On Monday April 3 the Avalon High School Varsity Boys Golf Team traveled to Candlewood Country Club in Whittier to play in Whittier Christian’s Herold Invitational Golf Tournament. There were 16 teams made up of four man teams. It was the first 18 hole match of the year for the Lancers. Typical golf matches are nine holes.

The Lancers got off to a rough start, but were able to get used to the course and came out tied for 3rd place. Sophomore Captain Danny Pedroza shot a team best 4 over par 76 to earn a 5th place medal overall. Sophomores ULices Zavala, Juan Chavoya and Carmen Garcia were the rest of the four man team.

Servite High School won the tournament. Avalon held its own against some very large schools, and should be pround of the 3rd place trophy. The sophomores are looking forward to returning next year to try and win the tournament out right.

The Lancers have an away match before heading into Spring Break. Coming out of Spring Break they head straight into the San Joaquin League Individuals Tournament. The next home match is Friday, April 28 at 3 p.m. Come out and support these talented Lancer Golfers.