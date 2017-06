Dog and cat shelter planned

An Avalon contractor (who wishes to remain anonymous at this time) is preparing to break ground on a dog and cat sanctuary located in Baja Mexico.

“The number of homeless, hungry and sick dogs and cats in Mexico, and everywhere really, is very sad. I want to create a haven for as many of these animals as I can.”

Stay tuned for updates on the project including photos during construction.

Kristy Throndson

The Catalina Islander