Fondly remembering Islander Bill Hill

My daughter and I were deeply blessed to have known Bill Hill, Jeannie and their whole family for 28 years.

The loss of Bill and Jeannie is huge in our lives and I’m very certain huge in the lives of their family and the Avalon family. Bill and Jeannie were both so full of life, kindness and fun and were a treasure of oral history of Catalina Island.

They made our annual stay at the Old Turner Inn very special, always listening to my daughter sing (she’s now a Broadway performer) and regaling us with smiles and stories.

We met so many wonderful and interesting people through them and they became second grandparents for my daughter when she lost her real ones.

I found it interesting and touching that my daughter was on the cover of the issue in which Bill’s obituary was printed - having pretended to be a Memaid at Lover’s Cover from age 5 through adulthood while staying at the Inn. Last summer we both got to dance with Bill at his birthday party.

I hope in the future you might consider doing an in depth article about the Hills and their contributions to Catalina. Maybe even consider a memorial statue to them in town.

God bless Bill and Jeannie and their whole family - we will never forget them and how they enriched our lives.

Nancy and Ashley Griffin

Santa Monica and New York