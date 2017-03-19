Get rid of standing water

In my nearly 20 years of living in Avalon, I’ve only been bitten by a mosquito on a single occasion. One of the great attractions of our little piece of paradise, in addition to the best climate in the world, is that we have virtually no biting insects.

With our recent unusually heavy rainstorms, many Avalon homes may have standing water in pots, tires, and other things we have lying around the yard. But for mosquitoes, a little water goes a long way...they need standing water to reproduce.

I checked my own backyard last week, and found several containers with standing water ... and much to my surprise, one contained living mosquito larva.

I immediately did a thorough check and emptied everything with standing water. Bye, bye mosquitoes.

Please do the same and get rid of any standing water around your home. And if you have a container where you have collected rainwater for later use in the garden, either cover it, put commercially available mosquito dunks in it, or spray the surface with a garden safe insecticide. You can also spray the surface with dish soap or vegetable oil...just enough to create a sheen...and that will do the trick as well.

Let’s keep Avalon mosquito free!

Cliff Hague

Avalon