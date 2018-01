A reader questions hospital transit tax

I understand that the new “hospital” will be adding $10 to each of our commuter books and charging an extra $1 to every visitor to the island in order to raise enough money to build a new facility.

If that is the case, and they need so much money, why are they buying uniforms for all the nurses? Uniforms that they don’t want or need.

If they need the money for the facility, why are they wasting it on uniforms?

Rosie Taylor