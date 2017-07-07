Freight monopoly must stop

I read that the PUC is reopening their investigation into the controlled freight monopoly.

Well, I didn’t think much about it, until it turns out that a couple weeks later I was scheduled to put my overtown car on a charter barge.

I have been waiting for the Conservancy to have a barge since October. The Conservancy was so helpful in letting me partake in their paid charter.

A few days before we were set to load, the Avalon Freight Services informed me that this was no longer acceptable? I would not be able to put my car on the already PAID charter.

When I asked why and when this became a policy, and explained that I am a interior resident and required to have a vehicle, they really couldn’t give me an explanation… just the typical “ if we do it for you, we will have to do it for everyone: Edison, Fineline, Jordahl”… It has been over two years since AFS took over and in that time there has been numerous cars brought to the Island on charters. Why now? How can they dictate what someone who pays for a charter barge puts on it?

A charter is just that, the only limitations should be gross weight and hazardous articles. If Bombard/SCICo are concerned with vehicles leaving the Island that came on a charter and not getting their money, they need to look at the “lack of” paperwork or office organization in order to document those vehicles.

So, my point to all Avalon residents, that aren’t part of the good ol’ boy’s club, will unfortunately run into similar situations, UNLESS, we stand up for “NO Monopoly 4 Avalon!” Not just the ridiculous greed of Avalon Freight Services, but ALL Monopolies in town! This has to stop!

Dee Dee Conner

Avalon



Broke after marriage

Just as a precaution to my fellow Californians, I was completely debt free with my mortgage paid when I remarried at age 40. However, by the time my divorce was finished in 2015 my house was gone, my pension was gone, my rentals were lost and now I get collection calls every day. Perhaps legal marriage is an Unholy Union between church and state? I recommend getting married in a church with a church certificate only and keep the government out of it! We had no children and my wife brought no assets into the relationship.

Calvin T. Yost, MA

Turlock, CA