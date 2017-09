Question about money and a swimming pool

In 2002 money was being collected to build a swimming pool near the high school in Avalon. We have been told several stories since about why the pool hasn’t been built. Back in 2002 I donated a small amount to the cause.

It was small by standards today, back then it was a lot for me. Now 15 years later, who can tell me where the money is and what has been done?

Lynn Nelson

Dana Point