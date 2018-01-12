Every second Saturday of the month (weather permitting), the Catalina Island Conservancy and its volunteer cohort storm the beaches of Catalina and clean.

Turning out to volunteer

Lesly Lieberman is the volunteer coordinator for the Conversancy and she runs the Windward Beach Cleanup program. According to Lieberman, who joined the Conservancy in 2007, the program has been in existence since the early 1990s. Volunteers – six, on average, but more in the warmer months – meet at the Conservancy House at nine am. A volunteer driver takes them to one of four of the island’s windward beaches: Little Harbor, Shark Harbor, Cottonwood Beach or Ben Weston Beach. The number of beaches a volunteer may clean depends on his or her willingness to hike a bit. “They may go to two or three beaches to clean,” says Lieberman.

A typical day at the beach

Volunteers typically clean about four hours. Lieberman says they are provided with a backpack that contains trash bags and rubber gloves. On a good day, volunteers collect trash and debris to fill two or three large trash bags. The program draws visitors who come explicitly to the island to volunteer. “We get entire families participating,” says Lieberman. Since there is no limit on how much time volunteers can spend picking up trash, some like to make a day of it, particularly if they have trekked to the more remote beaches. “They’ll have a picnic,” says Lieberman.

False teeth and toilet seats

“Just recently, someone found a set of false teeth,” says Lieberman when asked about the more unusual finds.

She says it’s not unusual for toilet seats and toilet seat covers to wash ashore.

“We get a lot of trash from freighters,” she adds. Mini cereal boxes pop up as do ear plugs and coffee creamer cups. Unlike beach cleanups on the mainland, Lieberman says it is rare when a volunteer happens upon medical waste, such as syringes.

She notes that a colleague who has participated in the cleanups for 10 years has never found hypodermic needles. “No needles but lots of balloons,” says Lieberman.

Pick up trash, learn about nature

Volunteer drivers are naturalist-trained. As they transport volunteers to their destinations, drivers will discuss the flora and fauna of the island and answer any questions volunteers may have about the island.

Flexible scheduling

Lieberman says when volunteers sign up, they keep their commitments.

But when the weather turns foul or other factors impact the likelihood there may be no volunteers for that Saturday, Lieberman has the leeway to change the cleanup date to a different Saturday.

“It’s not completely strict,” she says. “As long as I have a driver.”

The Catalina Conservancy Windward Beach Cleanup program falls on the second Saturday of each month.

There are no age limits or restrictions, though Lieberman advises against bringing small children who require supervision.

Anyone interested in volunteering should sign up at least 48 hours in advance of the cleanup date.

Contact Lesly Lieberman at 310-510-2595, extension 112 or email her at llieberman@catalinaconservancy.org.