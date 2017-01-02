A young Avalon boy got the chance to play ball with a major league baseball player recently thanks to the big heart of Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig.

Shortly after the Dodgers final game in late October, Puig made the trip to Catalina where he teamed up with Emiliano Sillas, son of Jose and Maria Sillas of Avalon. Young Emiliano first noticed the Dodger player driving around town in a gold golf cart.

Puig exited the cart, shook hands with Emiliano and the two arranged to meet up the following day. The next day, Puig took an hour of his time out to practice with Emiliano. Puig, who defected from Cuba in 2012, has played with the Dodgers since 2013. He said he plans to return to Catalina soon.