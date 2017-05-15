Casino exhibit to

promote rescue at May 13 event

For The Islander

As a non-profit 501C3 organization, fundraising is an omnipresent mission for Marine Animal Rescue to enable patrol vessel maintenance, fuel, equipment purchases etc. Lead field officer Jon Council is also an avid collector of historical diving equipment and possesses what is regarded as the most diverse and broad based vintage dive gear collection in the United States.

Jon decided to blend his two passions by setting up a diving history exhibit in Avalon. The goal of the exhibit is to showcase the gear for the general public to view in a museum-styled setting inside the world-famous Casino building in Avalon, which is located on Casino Point and is also where the Casino Point Dive Park is situated.

The purpose of the exhibit is multifaceted, providing a fun, education based, family attraction/activity centered around dive history, the equipment and more importantly the pioneers of the diving community is a key vision of the project. Marrying the exhibit with a general fundraising drive for MAR is also part of the vision.

A Grand Opening fundraiser for the exhibit is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 between noon and 6 p.m. and the general public is invited. You don’t have to donate to attend, just come by, visit, see some incredible things while learning about dive history and the MAR program. Revenues generated will be directed to the Marine Animal Rescue program to help sponsor it and the ongoing efforts of providing humane solutions to various compromised animals living in the greater Catalina region.