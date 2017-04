On Friday, May 5, Islander Editor Dixie Redfearn, Islander Publisher Jon Remy and Orange County Neighborhood Newspapers’ Associate Publisher Steven Remery, will hold a “coffee with the Islander” event at the Bluewater Grill on Crescent Avenue at 11 a.m.

Come and meet us, ask questions, and give us an idea of what you would like to see in future issues of the newspaper. Catalina is an exciting and diverse community and we are looking to meeting as many residents as possible.