A new summer program at the Catalina Island Museum takes advantage of the museum’s outdoor amphitheater and Avalon’s beautiful summer nights. Movies at the Museum highlights classic family-friendly films whose themes may be related to the island or to museums in general. A few selections may include movies filmed on island as well. On July 12, the museum will screen the 1949 Technicolor musical comedy “Neptune’s Daughter.” The evening also offers late night access to the special exhibition Chihuly at the Catalina Island Museum when the outdoor installations are dramatically illuminated.

“Neptune’s Daughter” stars Esther Williams, Red Skelton and Ricardo Montalban. Williams’ character, Eve, is a model and swimming athlete who partners with a local business man to produce and sell a new line of swimsuits. When the South American Polo Team arrives in town, Eve’s sister plans to land a date with the team captain played by Montalban. Eve tries to protect her sister from heartbreak and the result is a comedic love story full of confusion and mistaken identity. The New York Times praised it as a “great big beautiful musical, full of slickness and Technicolor plush, models and Xavier Cugat rhythm and Esther Williams in a water ballet.”

The film also debuted the song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” Although not originally planned for this film, it ends up being a highlight of the production. It went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

The museum will re-open at 7 p.m. and the film will begin at dusk in the outdoor amphitheater. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own snacks and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic). However, please do not bring glass.

The Movies at the Museum screening of Neptune’s Daughter will take place on Wednesday, July 12. Tickets are $3 for museum members, $17 for adults and $15 for seniors, military and students with a valid I.D. Children (age 15 and under) receive free admission with a paid adult. Admission may be purchased online at CatalinaMuseum.org, in person at the museum’s visitor services desk, or upon arrival at the door.

Upcoming Movies at the Museum Dates and Films:

• Wednesday, July 26: “Romancing the Stone” (1984)

• Wednesday, Aug. 9: “A League of Their Own” (1992)

• Wednesday, Aug. 23: “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou” (2004)

The Catalina Island Museum offers the best in art and history exhibitions, music and dance performances, lectures by guest speakers from all over the world, and the finest in silent, documentary and international film. Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, except Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. The new Ada Blanche Wrigley Schreiner Building is located in the heart of Avalon at 217 Metropole Avenue. For more information, the museum may be reached by phone at 310-510-2414 or at its website CatalinaMuseum.org.