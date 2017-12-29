Celebrate the grand reopening of the Catalina Island Museum’s galleries during First Fridays at the Museum. This evening event takes place on Friday, Jan. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m.

January’s First Fridays at the Museum event will feature live mariachi-style music by local band, Sin Frontera, tamales, micheladas, tequila and calavera face painting. The highlight of the evening is the opportunity to explore the museum’s galleries, especially the special exhibition “José Guadalupe Posada: Legendary Printmaker of Mexico.”

Mexican Art comes to Catalina Island for the first time in this exhibition celebrating Mexico’s most prolific artist. José Guadalupe Posada’s images captured all aspects of daily life in Mexico City from 1889-1913. Posada directly influenced artists like Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, shaped Mexican identity and continues to inform contemporary image making today. A wide representation of Posada’s work, including his famous Day of the Dead calaveras and the artist’s original printing plates, make up this exhibition.

The text of the exhibition is presented in both English and Spanish, another first for the museum.

Live mariachi-style music will be performed by local favorite, Sin Frontera. Members of the group include Oscar Jimenez, Javier Jimenez, Lalo Rubio, Elias Garcia and Luis Morales.

The group will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is sure to make the night a celebration full of dancing and fun.

Professional face painters, Victor Lopez and Maya Miscione, will be on hand throughout the evening. For all ages, their specialty is calavera face painting.

First Fridays at the Museum will take place on Friday, Jan. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. The museum will re-open for this event at 6 p.m. Sin Frontera will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for museum members, $25 for non-members and $10 for children (ages 3-15). All children must be accompanied by an adult. Each ticket includes two tamales and face painting. Micheladas, tequila, wine, beer, soda and water will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink allowed.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the museum, online via CatalinaMuseum.org, or by phone at 310-510-2414. Visit CatalinaMuseum.org for more information.

The Catalina Island Museum offers the best in art and history exhibitions, music and dance performances, lectures by guest speakers from all over the world, and the finest in silent, documentary and international film. Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. The museum’s new Ada Blanche Wrigley Schreiner Building is located in the heart of Avalon at 217 Metropole Ave. For more information, call 310-510-2414 or visit CatalinaMuseum.org.