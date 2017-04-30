An authentic 1920s cinematic experience in the historic Avalon Casino Theater is offered only one day each year by the Catalina Island Museum. In its 30th year, the museum’s Silent Film Benefit features the first film adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s play Peter Pan. Michael Mortilla and The Accompanists will perform an original score for the Benefit at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Olympic gymnast and Tony Award nominee Cathy Rigby, who played Peter Pan on Broadway from 1991 to 1998, will make a special guest appearance and will introduce the film.

To guarantee a seat, attendees are highly encouraged to purchase tickets prior to arrival.

In this 1924 classic, Betty Bronson stars as Peter Pan, a magical boy who refuses to grow up. On a search for his shadow, Peter flies into the second-story nursery room of the Darling children. He befriends the children and teaches them to fly – with the help of some fairy dust from Tinkerbell. Soon, they fly off with Peter to Never Never Land, a make-believe land full of mermaids, pirates and adventure. Peter introduces the children to the Little Lost Boys who adopt Wendy, the eldest Darling child, as their mother. But a dangerous pirate named Captain Hook is plotting his revenge on Peter Pan and all the children are threatened.

A 1924 review of the film in the New York Times said “It is not a movie, but a pictorial masterpiece.”

The true silent film experience would not be complete without live musical accompaniment by an orchestra.

Michael Mortilla and The Accompanists will perform and original score – written by Mortilla specifically for this event – on the stage of the Avalon Casino Theatre.

The 7-piece ensemble is comprised of some of the nation’s leading musicians who have performed with Michael Jackson, Tony Bennett, Beyoncé and the Dixie Chicks, on film scores for Star Wars, La La Land and Little Miss Sunshine, for televisions shows such as Glee, House of Cards and The Voice. The impressive list goes on and on.

Experience the unique opportunity to view “one of the greatest children’s movies of all time” at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 20th in the historic Avalon Casino Theatre.

The 30th Annual Catalina Island Museum Silent Film Benefit demonstrates the museum’s mission to bring history, art, music and film to the community of Avalon and its visitors.

Attend in period dress and you could win a prize for best-dressed individual or best-dressed couple. A prize will also be awarded for the best character from the film.

Purchase your tickets early. This event will sell out. Tickets are $25 for members of the museum, $28 for non-members and $10 for children ages 3-15. Purchasing tickets is easy. Please call 310-510-2414, visit the museum in person, or go to the calendar page at CatalinaMuseum.org. Museum Members: Purchase your Silent Film Benefit tickets online by May 6th and receive 20% off!



Patrons Society Brunch

From 10 a.m. – 12 p.m, Members of the museum’s Patrons Society are exclusively invited to brunch in the Marine Bar, located on the mezzanine level of the Avalon Casino building.

Attendees will have the rare opportunity to enjoy the historic Marine Bar and meet Cathy Rigby. A hosted continental breakfast buffet, mimosas and freshly brewed coffee will be served.

Member Pre-Performance

Talk

From 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m., prior to the Silent Film Benefit, special guest Cathy Rigby will talk about her experiences starring as Peter Pan on Broadway and answer questions from the audience. Members of the McCoy Rigby Advanced Performance Group will also take the stage of the Avalon Casino Theatre for a special performance. The Pre-Performance Talk and Performance is open to current members of the Catalina Island Museum only. The Catalina Island Museum offers the best in art and history exhibitions, music and dance performances, lectures by guest speakers from all over the world, and the finest in silent, documentary and international film. Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, the new Ada Blanche Wrigley Schreiner Building is located at 217 Metropole Ave. For more information, call the museum at 310-510-2414 or visit CatalinaMuseum.org.