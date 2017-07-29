Bernie and Martin Curtin, owners of Catalina Island Inn, are pleased to welcome Mark Phelps as the hotel’s new General Manager.

“After almost 40 years, Martin and I are stepping back a bit from the day-to-day operations of the hotel,” Bernie Curtin said.

Phelps is a third generation Islander who graduated from Avalon High School and attended the PGA School of Business. After a career as a PGA golf professional, Phelps felt called to work with companies interested in providing great customer service. He prospered while working at golf courses and resort properties.

Living on Catalina, it was a natural fit for Mark to work in the hospitality industry. “This new job is a dream come true for me. Catalina Island Inn has an amazing staff, beautiful rooms and a legacy of excellence,” Phelps said. Catalina Island Inn is a 39-room boutique hotel located 1/2 block from the harbor, close to dining, golf cart rentals, shops, tours and attractions.

Rooms range from an economical “Cruise Ship Twin” type to Queen or King bedded rooms.

The hotel also has spacious suites with private patios or balconies, three Family Rooms that will sleep up to five people and one room on the ground floor that meets ADA guidelines for travelers with disabilities.

“With his experience and work ethic, we are very excited to have Mark Phelps as part of our Catalina Island Inn family,” Martin Curtin said.